Shakes Mashaba joins Witbank Spurs as head coach

The experienced tactician has been confirmed as the new Siyavutha boss to try and help the team avoid relegation

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba has taken over as coach of Witbank Spurs in the National First Division (NFD).

According to media reports, the experienced coach has been tasked with saving the Mpumalanga-based club from relegation as they are rooted at the bottom of the standings.

Spurs sit at the bottom of the NFD table with 12 points from 15 matches and their new coach will be in charge when they meet Cape Umoya United on Saturday afternoon.

Local media reports suggest that the former Orlando Pirates skipper will be in charge of Siyavutha on a full-time basis and could cut ties with Nedbank as one of its scouts.

Since parting ways with Bafana Bafana in 2015 after what was seen as an attack to the South African Football Association (Safa), Mashaba has been with the brand to spot local talent.

Although he has not had a long coaching career in the PSL, Mashaba was in charge of Black Leopards in 2004, but had a short stint before leaving to coach the Swaziland national team.

In addition, Mashaba becomes the fourth coach for Siyavutha this term as he follows the likes of Sammy Troughton, Rahman Gumbo, Vusi Mkhatshwa as well as chairman Themba Mafu, who also took charge of the technical area in November 2018.

The 68-year-old Soweto-born mentor is expected to turn things around for the NFD side using his experience and leadership skills.