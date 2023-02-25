Shabalala: Kaizer Chiefs teenage sensation signs new long-term deal

South Africa youth international Mduduzi Shabalala has signed a new long-term deal with Kaizer Chiefs.

Shabalala had signed a three-year deal last winter

Mdu or Die has become a regular for Amakhosi

Chiefs are set to take on Richards Bay

WHAT HAPPENED: The 19-year-old's agent Mike Makaab disclosed that he had 'done' a new contract for Shabalala on Saturday night.

Makaab was responding to a fan who had indicated that the Prosport International CEO was planning to facilitate a move for Shabalala away from Chiefs after the talented youngster helped Amakhosi overcome Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The retired professional coach refuted the suggestion and divulged that he recently finalized a new deal for the versatile attacker who won the 2020 Cosafa Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament award.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You don’t know me, so don’t make a stupid comment. We have just done a new 5 year deal for him," Makaab wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former South Africa under-17 and under-20 star, who underwent trials at Belgian club Westerlo last year, signed a three-year deal with Chiefs when he was promoted from the club's reserve team in June 2022.

Shabalala was then used as bit-part player by coach Arthur Zwane as the teenager focused on his matric while also playing for the Amakhosi reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge in the first round of the current season.

Nicknamed Mdu or Die, Shabalala is now a full-time member of the Amakhosi first team since the turn of the year and the South Africa under-23 international has been one of Zwane's best players in the last few weeks.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SHABALALA?: Mdu or Die and his Chiefs teammates are set to face Richards Bay on March 4.

Shabalala, who has scored twice from nine league matches, will be keen to add to his tally when he faces the Natal Rich Boys at King Zwelithin Stadium.