Mduduzi Shabalala admitted Kaizer Chiefs have a scoring problem after struggling to beat Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

Chiefs booked Nedbank Cup quarters slot on Sunday

Shabalala acknowledged struggles in front of goal

Chiefs chasing Nedbank Cup and Caf CL qualification

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs joined rivals Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and five other PSL teams in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

However, they did not find it easy against NFD outfit Casric Stars at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 19-year-old stated he knew the game would not be a walk in the proverbial park before expressing his optimism about Amakhosi's chances of hitting greater heights soon.

WHAT HE SAID: "We knew it was not going to be an easy one but the important thing is that we got the early goal which set up a good momentum for us, even though we missed so many chances," Shabalala told the media.

"It is something that we have been lacking throughout the season, but the good thing is that we are getting there, and we are creating goal-scoring opportunities.

"Obviously, we are trying our level best to bring back the club where it belongs, and we are doing well so far.

"It is just that we must keep on working hard and keep on getting those three points. We will get it right. We promise that we will fight until the last minute and thank you for your support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have struggled to score goals despite the many chances created.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was on the receiving end of criticism recently after a below-par performance in the Premier Soccer League win against Richards Bay.

With a Caf Champions League spot and Nedbank Cup trophy at stake, it is vital that the Glamour Boys start taking their chances in front of the goal.

WHAT NEXT: Shabalala is expected to play a part as Chiefs take on Maritzburg United in the PSL on Saturday.