Shabalala Kaizer Chiefs' best, better than Saile, Bimenyimana, Billiat & Dolly - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has lauded Mduduzi Shabalala as the best attacker at the Soweto giants.

Shabalala a regular in Zwane's team

Khanye explained how 'Mdu or Die' can improve

Chiefs will face Richards Bay this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 19-year-old has taken to the Premier Soccer League like a duck to water following his promotion from the Amakhosi reserve team.

Nicknamed 'Mdu or Die', Shabalala is a regular in coach Arthur Zwane's side, and he has been able to beat seasoned defenders with his impressive dribbling ability.

Khanye, who is also a Chiefs academy product, urged Mdu or Die to continue using his skills, but he also pointed out that the youngster still needs to understand certain principles of the game.

WHAT DID KHANYE SAY?: “The boy [Shabalala] is one the best talents I’ve ever witnessed after a while from the development ranks at Kaizer Chiefs,” Khanye told Sunday World on Wednesday.

“I give credit to the person who identified him, although I feel there is a lot of room for improvement in his development because I think he still needs to understand certain principles of the game.

“Truly speaking, out of all the attackers that Chiefs have currently, he is the best. With his talent, he can go far. He is still young and I am glad that he is South African," the retired winger continued.

“I loved dribbling, I used to do it during my time as a player, myself and Thabiso Malatsi. In fact, all Daveyton-based players used to dribble a lot.

“I want him [Shabalala] to continue doing what he does, but I just want him to do it more going forward and in the half of the opponent, that way he will intimidate them and force them to make mistakes at the back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shabalala has scored twice from nine matches in the PSL this term and he was one of the standout performers during the recent Soweto Derby clash between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto-born starlet recently signed a new long-term contract with Chiefs as a reward for his good performances for the Glamour Boys.

He is expected to be included in the South Africa under-23 squad that will face Congo-Brazzaville in the 2023 U23 Afcon qualifiers later this month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SHABALALA?": Mdu or Die and his Chiefs teammates are set to face Richards Bay in a PSL encounter on Saturday at 15:30.

The two teams will meet at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, King Zwelithini Stadium.