WHAT HAPPENED: The 19-year-old Shabalala grabbed the headlines after another top performance last weekend as Chiefs made it to the last eight of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 win over Casric Stars.

Khanye believes the teenager is headed in the right direction and rates him above his teammates at Amakhosi.

However, the youngster has been urged to stay humble if he is to hit even greater heights in his career.

WHAT HE SAID: "I wish Mdu played with us. I mean with some of the players we had, the boy would be very far. Even now, no one can deny he is talented," Khanye told iDiski Times

"Remember I always tell you that you can tell the difference between a gifted and a taught player. That boy is gifted; he is a diamond.

"At 19 years old he knows football which is why I’m saying he must remain humble and I beg him not to do the mistakes that some of us made.

"So Mdu has awareness, he has a vision, look at how he passes, how he traps, his first touch and the power in his feet. He is explosive. You look at his age and you imagine if Chiefs had three Mdus they would have good combinations.

"Because they don't have that they were always hoping that the ball reaches Mdu for something to happen, especially in the second half. He is a Kaizer Chiefs player, what if he gets injured? You cannot burden the boy like that."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Khanye's sentiments come a couple of days later after another bold declaration that the Amakhosi youngster is better than new striker Christian Saile, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shabalala has played 10 Premier Soccer League matches for the Glamour Boys this season.

He has managed to get past the seasoned defenders in the top tier and to date, he has two goals and an assist.

It will be vital for him to stay fit as coach Arthur Zwane aims at ending the team's eight-year trophy drought and qualifying for Caf Champions League as well.

WHAT NEXT: Mdu is expected to be in the Chiefs team that will play Maritzburg United on Saturday in a PSL game.