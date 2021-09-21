Sevilla terminate Gnagnon’s contract for ‘lack of professionalism’

The Spanish elite division side has sent the Cote d’Ivoire prospect packing despite having two years left on his current deal

La Liga side Sevilla have terminated Joris Gnagnon’s contract for lack of professionalism.

The former France youth international was signed for five years by Los Nervionenses on July 25, 2018, having impressed at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

However, his inability to break into the Spaniards’ first team saw the €13.5 million rated centre-back sent back on loan to the Red and Blacks for the 2019-20 campaign.

Following his return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, he was not registered in Julen Lopetegui’s squad for the 2021-22 Spanish elite division season, and ultimately his deal has now been terminated.

Goal gathered courtesy of Diario de Sevilla that the Nervion club ended the Cote d’Ivoire prospect’s deal because of continuous weight problems – which has seen him play for the club once under Lopetegui.

Before then, manager Lopetegui had refused to comment on the 24-year-old’s sack: "Ask the club why it has been. I have nothing to comment on,” he told media.

On the international scene, Gnagnon made his debut for the French U20 team on March 25, 2017.

Subsequently, he later chose to represent African side Cote d’Ivoire, a country whom he is eligible through his family’s Ivorian background.

Unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, Sevilla were held to a 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad last time out – where goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved a penalty.

“We worked hard against a very good team. They had better rhythm and pressed us hard in the first half,” their manager told the media, as per club the website.

“In the second, we were on top and had chances to win it. We get a point and we move on.

“We changed a few things at the break. We were better, controlled the game and beat their press with more ease. We were better for the vast majority of the second half.

'This is La Liga and every game is very tough. Every team finds it hard to win. We have just got started and we have things to improve on, but we played well against a very good team and had chances to win.”

The one-time Spanish kings would be hoping to continue with their fine start when they host Valencia on Wednesday night.