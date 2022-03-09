GOAL can confirm that Sevilla have raised the release clause of Newcastle target Diego Carlos' to €80 million (£67m/$87m), while the club have also tied Lucas Ocampos down to a new contract.

Newcastle pushed hard to sign Carlos in the January transfer window as their new Saudi owners gave Eddie Howe the financial backing to bolster the squad.

The Magpies left an offer on the table for the Brazilian but it was deemed too low by Sevilla, who had taken private steps to secure his long-term future months beforehand.

What's the situation?

GOAL understands that Carlos' committed to a new contract last year that ties him to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium until 2025.

The 28-year-old's release clause was also bumped up significantly to reflect his importance to the squad and ward off potential suitors such as Newcastle.

Ocampos signed fresh terms for the next three-and-a-half years too, increasing his own release clause to €70m (£58m/$76m) in the process.

What's been said?

Sevilla's director of football Monchi has confirmed the new contracts for Carlos and Ocampos while explaining why they were not announced publicly in 2021.

“We’ve renewed [the contracts of] Diego Carlos and [Lucas] Ocampos 14 months ago," Monchi has told Mucho Deportes.

"We didn’t announce it for strategic reasons.”

Article continues below

Carlos and Ocampos have both been essential to Sevilla's challenge for the Liga title this season and the club won't consider letting them go in the summer unless their respective release clauses are met.

Carlos missed Sevilla's 0-0 draw with Alaves last time out through injury but could be back in the team alongside Ocampos when they face West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Further reading