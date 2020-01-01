‘Seventh heaven!’ – Twitter reacts as Onyango lifts title with Mamelodi Sundowns

The burly custodian set another record in the PSL after winning his seventh league title on Saturday

Ugandans have swarmed Twitter to praise goalkeeper Denis Onyango for winning his seventh Premier Soccer League ( ) title with .

On Saturday, Sundowns won the PSL title for the third time in a row, snatching the trophy ahead of on the final day.

Sundowns won 3-0 against Black in their last match of the league season while long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with to seal the fate of the title.

It was coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title at the club he joined in December 2012 to establish it into a continental powerhouse, winning the 2016 Caf as well as the Caf Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Ugandan keeper Dennis Onyango did not finish the campaign between the sticks but he made an enormous contribution to the record-breaking win by the Brazilians.

It was Onyango’s seventh title, four with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United, and below is how Twitter reacted to his latest achievement.

Supersport Utd: 🏆🏆🏆

Mamelodi Sundowns: 🏆🏆🏆🏆



Hongera mwamba @DenisOnyango kwa kushinda taji lako la 7️⃣ Ligi kuu #PSL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hZLCUlHBGW — Shaffih Dauda (@shaffihdauda1) September 5, 2020v

Congratulations to Denis Onyango who has won his 7th PSL title and fourth with Mamelodi Sundowns following a 3-0 win over Black Leopards. pic.twitter.com/o0yGcICtx6 — Moze Media (@Mozeserugo) September 5, 2020

He has now one three times with Supersport and four times with Sundowns! @masindeonyango pic.twitter.com/mStmNQOWyS — African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) September 5, 2020

Congratulations to Denis Onyango who has won his 7th PSL title and fourth with Mamelodi Sundowns. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8TTt8dlA2h — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) September 5, 2020

🏆 CHAMPIONS OF THE ABSA PREMIERSHIP. Mamelodi Sundowns are the league champions for a 3rd consecutive year with 's Denis Onyango. #thesportsconnect pic.twitter.com/2KRlQKD1aF — T2-1 SPOT ON (@1_spoton) September 6, 2020

I think Fate is a phenomenal that is sometimes rewarded but it needs Maximal Efforts to achieve the ultimate goal ! My Emotions and of course those who are part of us are all on some tip . Congratulations Denis Onyango . @KaizerChiefs — David Obua (@ObuaDavid) September 5, 2020

He has now one three times with Supersport and four times with Sundowns! @masindeonyango pic.twitter.com/4BXXnVRX2L pic.twitter.com/YBNxY4m0YE — Ishimwe Olivier ba (@Olivierbie) September 5, 2020

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 x Seven PSL Trophy Winners



Hlompho Kekana



Denis Onyango



Anthony Laffor



Tebogo Langerman — Goal (@GoalcomSA) September 5, 2020