‘Seventh heaven!’ – Twitter reacts as Onyango lifts title with Mamelodi Sundowns

Dennis Mabuka
Last updated
Uganda keeper Denis Onyango.
BackpagePix.
The burly custodian set another record in the PSL after winning his seventh league title on Saturday

Ugandans have swarmed Twitter to praise goalkeeper Denis Onyango for winning his seventh Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with Mamelodi Sundowns.

On Saturday, Sundowns won the PSL title for the third time in a row, snatching the trophy ahead of Kaizer Chiefs on the final day.

Sundowns won 3-0 against Black Leopards in their last match of the league season while long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with Baroka to seal the fate of the title.

    It was coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title at the club he joined in December 2012 to establish it into a continental powerhouse, winning the 2016 Caf Champions League as well as the Caf Super Cup.

    Meanwhile, Ugandan keeper Dennis Onyango did not finish the campaign between the sticks but he made an enormous contribution to the record-breaking win by the Brazilians.

    It was Onyango’s seventh title, four with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United, and below is how Twitter reacted to his latest achievement.

