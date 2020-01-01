‘Seventh heaven!’ – Twitter reacts as Onyango lift title with Mamelodi Sundowns
Ugandans have swarmed Twitter to praise goalkeeper Denis Onyango for winning his seventh Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with Mamelodi Sundowns.
On Saturday, Sundowns won the PSL title for the third time in a row, snatching the trophy ahead of Kaizer Chiefs on the final day.
Sundowns won 3-0 against Black Leopards in their last match of the league season while long-time leaders Kaizer Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw with Baroka to seal the fate of the title.
It was coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth league title at the club he joined in December 2012 to establish it into a continental powerhouse, winning the 2016 Caf Champions League as well as the Caf Super Cup.
Meanwhile, Ugandan keeper Dennis Onyango did not finish the campaign between the sticks but he made an enormous contribution to the record-breaking win by the Brazilians.
It was Onyango’s seventh title, four with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United, and below is how Twitter reacted to his latest achievement.
Mamelodi Sundowns: 🏆🏆🏆🏆
Hongera mwamba @DenisOnyango kwa kushinda taji lako la 7️⃣ Ligi kuu #PSL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hZLCUlHBGW
Congratulations to Denis Onyango who has won his 7th PSL title and fourth with Mamelodi Sundowns following a 3-0 win over Black Leopards. pic.twitter.com/o0yGcICtx6— Moze Media (@Mozeserugo) September 5, 2020
Congratulations to Sundowns goalkeeper 🇺🇬 Denis Onyango for winning his SEVENTH PSL Title!— African Football HQ (@AfricanFtblHQ) September 5, 2020
SEVENTH HEAVEN! 🎊🎉— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) September 5, 2020
Congratulations to Denis Onyango who has won his 7th PSL title and fourth with Mamelodi Sundowns. 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8TTt8dlA2h
🏆 CHAMPIONS OF THE ABSA PREMIERSHIP. Mamelodi Sundowns are the league champions for a 3rd consecutive year with Uganda's Denis Onyango. #thesportsconnect pic.twitter.com/2KRlQKD1aF— T2-1 SPOT ON (@1_spoton) September 6, 2020
I think Fate is a phenomenal that is sometimes rewarded but it needs Maximal Efforts to achieve the ultimate goal ! My Emotions and of course those who are part of us are all on some tip . Congratulations Denis Onyango . @KaizerChiefs— David Obua (@ObuaDavid) September 5, 2020
Congratulations to Sundowns goalkeeper 🇺🇬 Denis Onyango for winning his SEVENTH PSL Title!— Ishimwe Olivier ba (@Olivierbie) September 5, 2020
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 x Seven PSL Trophy Winners— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) September 5, 2020
Hlompho Kekana
Denis Onyango
Anthony Laffor
Tebogo Langerman
Congrats Captain @masindeonyango. Uganda and @KagutaMuseveni is proud of you 👍. pic.twitter.com/p5uvq8fJoB— Allan kateregga (@DancingRastar) September 6, 2020
Congratulations @masindeonyango and your team @Masandawana on winning the South Africa Premiership title. pic.twitter.com/K7OBLtkLO9— Denis Hamson Obua (@HamsonObua) September 5, 2020