Share Follow GOAL on Google

A major blow!

Advertisement

Al-Ahli's defeat to Qatar's Al-Shamal was more than another stumble in the AFC Champions League Elite. It ended the Saudi side's remarkable run against Qatari clubs. Their first loss to Qatari opposition since 2019 halted a streak of around seven years and piled more pressure on Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Al-Ahli were two goals up and lost 3-2. Firas Al-Buraikan opened the scoring and Ivan Toney added a second, but the visitors fell apart in the second half. Baghdad Bounedjah, Thiago Silva and Alex Collado hit back for the hosts, with Collado snatching the winner in stoppage time.

That result carries extra weight given Al-Ahli's record against Qatari teams. Unbeaten against them since 2019, they now count the loss to Al-Shamal among their most painful results. The dropped points hurt. So does the manner of it, throwing away a two-goal lead.

Read also: Chaouali to Al-Hilal fans: Bounou won't save you every time!

Advertisement Advertisement

Pusic is under mounting pressure. Al-Ahli's last four matches under him have brought three setbacks and just one win, against Al-Nassr. They failed to beat Al-Shamal, Al-Sadd and Al-Shabab.

Related Topics

The slide began with a slip against Al-Shabab and another against Al-Sadd, before a win over Al-Nassr. Then came the stumble against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, leaving the Dutch coach with a record that does little to quieten his critics in the stands.

Supporters aren't judging these results in isolation from the performances. The Al-Shamal defeat sparked widespread anger, especially as the team had the chance to kill the game off early. Instead they lost their lead and conceded three. It's one more charge on the growing list against the coaching staff.

Advertisement

A large section of the fan base no longer finds the case for keeping Pusic convincing amid repeated setbacks, and the board now face a difficult test over his future. Recent results aren't giving the team enough stability, particularly after losing a historic record against Qatari clubs that Al-Ahli had held for around seven years.