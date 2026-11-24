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The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday has cemented a negative trend for Morocco: a run of successive defeats in disputes before CAS.

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For the third time in seven years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Swiss city of Lausanne has proved decisive, dashing the hopes of Moroccan clubs and national teams in their biggest continental disputes.

Wydad's shock against Esperance

The first blow came in the 2019 CAF Champions League final between Morocco's Wydad and Tunisia's Esperance.

The crisis erupted on 31 May 2019 at the Rades Olympic Stadium, in the second leg of the final between Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Wydad AC. The first leg in Rabat had finished 1-1.

Esperance led 1-0 in the 59th minute when Gambian referee Bakary Gassama ruled out a Wydad goal for offside. Then came the discovery that the video assistant referee (VAR) technology had broken down.

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Wydad's players refused to carry on without a review. Around an hour and a half later, the referee called the game off and deemed the Moroccan side to have withdrawn.

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The CAF Executive Committee ordered a replay at a neutral venue, but both Esperance and Wydad took the case to CAS.

On 31 July 2019, the court annulled the replay order, ruling that the Executive Committee lacked jurisdiction, and referred the case to the competent committees. They confirmed Esperance as winners of the title.

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The saga ended in September 2020. CAS issued its final ruling, rejecting Wydad's appeal and officially confirming Esperance's triumph.

Confederation Cup semi-final shirt crisis

That tie pitted Algeria's USM Alger against Morocco's RS Berkane. The trouble started at Houari Boumediene Airport, where Algerian authorities seized the Moroccan side's shirts because they featured a full map of Morocco. RS Berkane insisted on wearing their official, CAF-approved kit, both legs were cancelled, and CAF's committees ruled that USM Alger had lost both matches 3-0.

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The Algerian Football Federation and USM Alger turned to CAS, bringing a case against CAF, RS Berkane and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. On 26 February 2025, the court upheld the Algerian appeal in both form and substance, finding that the shirt breached FIFA and CAF regulations prohibiting political symbols, and annulled CAF's decision approving the shirts. The Algerian side had won the legal and regulatory battle. The sporting results stood, though, because the competition had already finished.

The results may not have changed, but USM Alger and the Algerian federation still celebrated a ruling that went their way on the Moroccan side's shirt, the root of the whole crisis.

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2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

The series peaked on 24 November 2026, in the fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, played in Morocco on 18 January 2026.

Senegal won 1-0 on the pitch, but only after a fiercely tense night. The Lions of Teranga players walked off temporarily in protest at the referee's decision to award Morocco a penalty, before play resumed.

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The CAF Disciplinary Board settled for financial and administrative sanctions. Then the Appeal Board turned the tables, awarding Morocco the title administratively.

The Senegalese Football Federation lodged an urgent appeal with CAS against CAF. After deliberations in Lausanne, the court annulled the Appeal Board's decision owing to procedural irregularities , reinstating the Disciplinary Board's decision, officially confirming the 1-0 result on the pitch and handing the Africa Cup of Nations trophy back to Senegal.