Seven-match winning streak: How long will Kaizer Chiefs' impressive league run last?

Amakhosi have two difficult tests against Bloem Celtic and Maritzburg United waiting for them before the end of 2019, but should they be worried?

' impressive run of 10 wins in 12 league wins has put them in pole position to win the league this season.

While everyone associated with the club has been cautious not to celebrate too soon, the majority of former and current coaches, including Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt, has admitted the Glamour Boys are doing something right.

In 2014, Chiefs equalled ' record for most consecutive league wins (14) on their way to lifting the trophy at the end of the 2014/15 season.

As things stand, Amakhosi are sitting on seven league wins on the trot and enjoy a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the PSL standings with 18 games to go.

But how long will their winning streak last?

Ernst Middendorp's men have already beaten a few of their title rivals this season, including Sundowns and among other big teams.

Their only loss this season came against who are lingering in the middle of the table and have not been as convincing as last season.

Chiefs know that they need to win as many matches as possible going into the mid-season break for them to take full control of the title race.

The seven-match winning streak has sent a strong message to their title rivals, with Hunt recently confessing that Amakhosi's lead is huge and therefore it may be almost impossible for any team to catch them.

The Soweto giants are left with only two games in 2019 - Bloemfontein and on December 7 and 22 respectively.

Both Celtic and Maritzburg will certainly not allow Chiefs to roll them over- but the men in gold and black are strong favourites to pick up six points from their remaining two matches of the year and stretch their winning run to nine in the league.

However, four of their first six matches of 2020 will be very crucial in determining whether or not they have what it takes to go all the way to lifting the coveted trophy, which comes with the R15-million prize money.

SuperSport United, , and are the four teams that Chiefs should be wary about.

However, Middendorp may not be too worried about some of the teams he has already beaten in the past because he knows what to expect from them, but he shouldn't underestimate them in any way if he is to match or break Baxter's record for most consecutive league wins.

Undoubtedly, the current Chiefs squad have the depth to achieve this and their performance on the field speaks for itself - and what would make it even more achievable is their discipline in defence and their composure in the final third.

The aim for the rest of the 15 teams should be to derail Chiefs by at least getting a point from them and not trying too hard to get three because Middendorp's charges are definitely the team to beat this season.

Getting three points against Chiefs, right now, would be massive for any team.

Article continues below

It is worth noting that Amakhosi have not been leaking goals in recent matches while they have been taking their goalscoring chances - this means their game plan is balanced and everyone is pulling their weight in ensuring the good, old and glory days return to Naturena.

Keeping six clean sheets in their last seven league matches has been a huge step in the right direction, and if they keep the same winning mentality in all their upcoming matches then their winning streak is likely to last longer than everyone anticipates.

It's a given that Chiefs are still going to lose some matches and while maintaining their winning streak will be important, the ultimate dream is to lift the wrestle the trophy away from Sundowns, who won it back-to-back to for the first time since Mosimane arrived in December 2012.