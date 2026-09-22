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Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Set to miss the Clasico: how long will Valverde be out after his injury against Atletico?

F. Valverde
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Uruguay
Spain
Morocco

Eight-week shock

The derby defeat was not the worst news for Real Madrid. What came 24 hours later hit harder: a harsh, direct blow to the heart of Jose Mourinho's midfield, delivered by Kang-in Lee and suffered by Fede Valverde. 

A brief medical report from Valdebebas confirmed the disaster. A grade three sprain, and a lengthy absence that will deprive Los Blancos of one of their most important weapons during the most congested stretch of the season.

The medical report: a complete tear and a two-month absence

Real Madrid announced the extent of the injury in a direct, concise statement: "Following the tests carried out by Real Madrid's medical staff today on our player Fede Valverde, he has been diagnosed with a grade three sprain in his left ankle, and his recovery remains subject to further evaluation."

The club may be reluctant to specify the duration, but the seriousness of the injury is medically well established, according to Spain's "Sport". A grade three sprain means a complete or near-complete tear in the ankle ligaments, an injury whose recovery period is no less than eight full weeks if rehabilitation runs without complications.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
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Villarreal crest
Villarreal
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A knockout blow to Mourinho's season

This diagnosis wrecks the Uruguayan's plans in the short and medium term. He has already been ruled out of the Uruguay national team camp during the current international break.

But Real Madrid and Mourinho will pay the real price, because the eight-week absence means:

The Clasico blow: he will officially miss the eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona on 25 October at the Camp Nou, the match Mourinho was counting on heavily to settle the fight for top spot.

A month and a half of hell: Valverde will miss 7 crucial matches in La Liga and two group-stage matches in the Champions League, just as the gap to league leaders Barcelona has begun to widen.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

Mourinho thereby loses his most versatile player, the tireless lung in midfield, at full-back and on the wing. It leaves an enormous void at a time when the team cannot afford any new setback.

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