Serie C, so many managerial upheavals: Semplici or Stellone for Casertana, at Brescia and Barletta Corini and Paci are at risk

So many managerial earthquakes in Serie C, just six rounds into the season. In Group A,Cittadella are flying, but absolutely nobody expected them to be five points clear of Brescia at this stage. Pasini's club were, and perhaps still are, seen as the big favourites for promotion to Serie B, but these opening rounds have painted a very different picture: far too little to justify ambitions of going up, and the sense is that something simply is not working.





Corini at risk at Brescia, revolution at Caserta - Eugenio Corini is now in danger of losing his job: last season Diana's points-per-game average was not much lower and the club decided to sack him. Across North and South, several managers have already gone at Folgore Caratese, Gubbio, Casertana and Casarano: Belmonte, Di Carlo, Espinal and almost certainly Di Bari are out, while Carmine Parlato, Braglia, and one of Leonardo Semplici or Roberto Stellone at Caserta are on the way in. Clubs have already abandoned technical projects, also because relations with the dressing rooms have become strained.









Between Bari and Cosenza - In Bari, meanwhile, the San Nicola stadium remains empty: an American businessman who lives in the city, Gregory Vaughn, has come forward with a project for both city stadiums. Rastelli is safe in the dugout, for now, but the defeat in Salerno could bring old nightmares back to the surface. At Cosenza, the situation is critical and Coppitelli knew it, but now he risks paying the price himself, as shown by his words after the defeat to Foggia: "We are living through a sporting agony". Advertisement.





Watch out for Barletta - At Barletta Paci has only temporary backing: the derby against Bari is still buying him time, but a change of pace is urgently needed after last year's historic promotion. The white-and-red club have in fact decided to part company with immediate effect with transfer consultant Vincenzo De Santis, who along with the directors was central to the reflections that began after the defeat against Giugliano. The decision marks a real internal turning point: no change on the bench, then, but intervention in the sporting area at a delicate moment of the season.



















