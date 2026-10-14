Serie A sees record number of managerial sackings after six matchdays: Juric could be next at odds of 1.75, but watch out for Runjaic

Never in the 2000s had Serie A seen four managers sacked after six rounds. You have to go back 67 years to find a tally this high. After Grosso, Tedesco and Cuesta, Stroppa followed, dismissed after Venezia's defeat in Bergamo with the club bottom on 0 points. The bookmakers are now taking bets on who goes next. It could be Ivan Juric, following premature departures from Roma and Atalanta in the past two seasons. A third sacking for the Croatian is the favourite at 1.75 with Goldbet and Better. Next in the betting is Udinese's Kosta Runjac, who has suffered four consecutive defeats and is now priced at 2.00. Breathing easier after his first league win is Daniele De Rossi, whose odds have risen from 1.50 to 2.15, while Eusebio Di Francesco remains at risk at 2.50. Among the big names, the shortest odds on being sacked by Christmas are for Ruben Amorim, at 4.50, followed by Allegri-Spalletti, both at 5.00.