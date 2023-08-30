Serial winner Pitso Mosimane on course to end Al Wahda's five-year trophy drought as he picks up second win

Pitso Mosimane picked his second win on the spin with his United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda.

Mosimane advances in League Cup

He wins his second game in a row

Al Wahda will play second-leg next month

WHAT HAPPENED: Pitso Mosimane guided his Al Wahda side to an impressive 3-0 win over Emirates in the United Arab Emirates League Cup on Wednesday.

Goals came from Cristian Guanca, Omar Maher Khribin and Peres Lopes. This is now Mosimane's second win on the spin after edging Thulani Serero's former side Al Jazira 2-1 in the league.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This particular cup is Mosimane's second attempt at getting his hands on some silverware after he was booted out of the Arab Club Champions Cup. 'Jingles' also has the UAE Pro League to fight for as his side last won it in the 2009/10 season.

The last time Mosimane's club won a trophy was in the 2017/18 season when they claimed the UAE League Cup. The sides will meet again next month to settle matters in the second-leg.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mosimane has proven to be a magnet of success as he has won a trophy in all of the clubs that he has worked for. He enjoyed unparalleled success at Mamelodi Sundowns before he went on to win two back-to-back Caf Champions League crowns at Al Ahly. He guided Al Ahli Saudi back to that country's premium division and now the pressure is on him to end Al Wahda's five year trophy drought.