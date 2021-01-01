Sergio Ramos free to speak to Premier League clubs with Real Madrid yet to offer new contract to captain

The reigning Spanish champions will lose a prized asset on a free transfer unless they tie him down to fresh terms in the early months of 2021

Sergio Ramos is free to speak to Premier League clubs while the January transfer window is open, with yet to offer their captain a new contract.

Ramos' status as a Madrid legend has long been assured, as the international has helped the club win five titles and four European Cups since moving to Santiago Bernabeu from back in 2005.

The centre-back has racked up 666 appearances for the Blancos, scoring a staggering 100 goals from defence, and despite the fact he will turn the ripe old age of 35 in March, he remains one of the first names on Zinedine Zidane's teamsheet.

However, Ramos has just entered the final six months of his contract, and it has been suggested that he could move onto a new challenge away from the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Goal can confirm that the World Cup winner is still waiting for an extension offer from the club amid rumoured interest from and in the English top-flight.

With the winter market now open, Ramos is able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors should he choose to do so, with Madrid at serious risk of losing a prized asset unless they get a move on with a renewal.

Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez will also drop into the free agency pool in June as it stands, but Zidane expressed a desire to see the pair remain in the Spanish capital alongside Ramos for the foreseeable future during a press conference at the weekend.

"We all want [contracts to be signed]," the Frenchman told reporters before his team's 2-0 home win over . "We want the situation to be sorted as quickly as possible.

"It's in everyone's interests, it would be good for everyone, so hopefully it can be sorted out quickly."

Ramos missed Madrid's latest La Liga victory after reportedly coming down with a stomach illness, but could be in line to return in time for a trip to Osasuna on January 9.

Zidane's side are currently sitting second in the league table, two points behind local rivals having played two games more.