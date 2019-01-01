Sergio Dos Santos: Why Kaizer Chiefs should consider moving out of FNB Stadium

The experienced scout spoke to Goal on how Amakhosi can deal with poor numbers in attendance at the iconic Calabash

With Kaizer Chiefs finding it difficult to pick up wins at the iconic FNB Stadium, former midfielder Sergio Dos Santos has urged the club’s hierarchy to look for another home venue.

The Brazilian-born legend reckons the 2010 Fifa World Cup is not drawing fans in their numbers which is having a negative impact in terms of performances.

“If you look at (Mamelodi) Sundowns and (Orlando) Pirates, they always play their home games at one venue and that makes a huge difference in terms of crowds and attendance because having support plays a very critical role in how they perform,” Dos Santos told Goal.

Looking at the second round of league fixtures, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops have registered more losses than wins at home.

The Soweto giants lost 2-1 to , 1-0 to and by the same margin against Wedson Nyirenda's FC, but they managed to grab a victory over the relegation-threatened .

In more recent times, Chiefs were forced to settle for a share of the spoils against and against old rivals .

“I think they are bound to struggle at the FNB because that is a big venue, but when you play there with no crowd behind you, the results won’t come,” he said.

Although they are a club with one of the biggest followings in , matchday attendances have left much to be desired.

However, they continue to enjoy good numbers away from Gauteng in recent times.

“A simple example is to look at Bloemfontein , they have their own stadium and the attendance is always amazing to see despite their financial circumstances,” continued the former Cape Town Spurs player.

“I am shocked and don’t understand why Chiefs don’t have their own stadium where they can dominate and kill teams. The majority of teams in South Africa play at one venue and that is an advantage,” he added.

“I think it’s time they have their own field and they will start to see good results at home because they really do well outside of Gauteng because people want to see them and they don’t really get to see big clubs in their areas,” Dos Santos urged.

“The management must try and get a stadium for the club and ensure they are not found wanting at home. For now, they should consider moving out of Gauteng - I believe that can work for them,” he concluded.