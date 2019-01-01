Sergio Dos Santos questions the quality of Kaizer Chiefs players

The former Amakhosi midfielder does not believe that the current crop of players had what it takes to challenge for the league honours

With Kaizer Chiefs' struggles continuing in the Premier Soccer League ( ), former Amakhosi midfielder Sergio Dos Santos is heavily critical of the quality within the squad.

This comes after Amakhosi recently drew 1-1 against at FNB on Tuesday night but the Dos Santos believes the club are showing promising signs under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“Yeah, the season is very difficult and it gets tougher all the time. This is probably the most difficult and the best in a very long time,” Dos Santos told Goal.

“It is very tight and competitive from the top to the bottom. Looking at Chiefs, of course, the quality of the squad is not where it’s supposed to be. There are good players, but not at the quality of playing for Chiefs,” he said.

Amakhosi are currently placed seventh on the league standings with 38 points from 27 games.

Meanwhile, players such as Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez and Khotso Malope have all had their respective contracts terminated by the club.

“They are not the right quality to challenge for the championship and I believe that is why they struggle to find consistency and win their games. However, there are signs since Ernst took over, the players are responding well and their patterns are better,” reacted the former Cape Town Spurs player.

“They are under pressure to do well and win the league title and get points to make a difference on the log table – I think that is why it is difficult for them,” he noted.

Although the Soweto giants have made it to the final of the Nedbank Cup final where they will face TS Galaxy, they are yet to find consistency in the league.

Dos Santos though admits that the Glamour Boys cannot be compared to the likes of and due to their lack of depth.

“Yes I agree they are not doing well in the league and they are different when they play their league games, but that can be down to depth and quality in their squad as I mentioned,” he continued.

Article continues below

“Chiefs cannot be compared to Sundowns and Pirates, these two teams have good quality players on the bench and on the field of play, these are players that can easily replace each other,” said the former Hellenic player.

“I think that is why Sundowns and Pirates are the main challengers for the league title. They have big squads and that is the problem at Chiefs, they don’t have the numbers when it comes to players,” Dos Santos explained.