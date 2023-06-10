Sergio Aguero passionately defends Lionel Messi's record at PSG after criticisms of his best mate

Sergio Aguero has passionately defended Lionel Messi's record at PSG amid criticism of the Argentine superstar's time in France.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has seen his time in Paris criticised after he announced his intention to leave upon the expiration of his contract, having failed to win the Champions League during his time with the club. He won Ligue 1 twice, however, and Aguero has insisted that Messi remained one of the best players in the world during his time in the French capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Stake.com, he said: "Leo's time at PSG has been very relevant. Counting the five major leagues, including the Champions League, there are only two players who have passed 20 goals and 20 assists. One is Leo and the other is Vinicius. He was also the top assister in Ligue 1 with 16 passes leading to goals.

"In addition, in his two seasons he won two leagues and a French Super Cup. Although not all of these achievements are numbers. What Leo imposes on the field goes far beyond statistics. I think you must put his time at PSG in the right place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has admitted that he failed to settle in France, insisting he was "so unhappy" after leaving Barcelona for the club. He will now be aiming to bring success to Inter Miami, although the club are currently rock-bottom of MLS and recently sacked head coach Phil Neville.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will await Messi's arrival, and he could make his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.