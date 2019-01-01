Serero: Bafana Bafana legend Morris questions Al Jazira move

While the South Africa international revealed his delight after his move was announced, not everyone has embraced his latest decision

Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris has questioned Thulani Serero’s decision to move to the United Arab Emirates.

Morris, who enjoyed a stellar playing career which saw him play for clubs in ’s as well as in Greece, shared his views on Serero’s recent move to Al Jazira.

Serero recently put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Abu Dhabi-based outfit despite being an important figure at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

He spent two seasons at the Eredivisie outfit where he revived his career after falling out of favour at Dutch giants Amsterdam.

However, with Serero being just 29-years old, Morris believes the move was perhaps miscalculated as the Bafana international still had many years in the tank to compete at a high level in Europe.

“I think at that age no,” Morris told Goal when asked if he would have made a similar move during his playing days.

“I would always suggest taking a decision like that when you closer to retirement like 34 or 35 because now you going to cash in.”

Morris further alluded to the utterances of legend Sir Alex Ferguson and suggested Serero has only reached the peak of his career.

“I mean at that age, I remember Alex Ferguson used to say – I think he used to mention it as a defender, but it can go for any other player, If you at the age of 28 to 33, somewhere around there, that gap is like where you become the best player of your career.

“He is at that place now, so he definitely made the wrong move."