September meeting a new turning point in the European protest movement against Infantino

In roughly a month's time, European football stages one of its most important institutional gatherings. The General Assembly of the European Football Clubs (EFC) runs in Copenhagen from 28 to 30 September.

Representing more than 800 European clubs, the organisation bills this as "the most prominent event of the season for European clubs", where leaders discuss the biggest issues in football, set common priorities and shape the outlook for the future, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.

The EFC also stress that this is "the only time in the season when clubs of all sizes come together to influence the future of the game".

FIFA governance and the crisis stirred up by Gianni Infantino should dominate the discussions. The EFC have publicly opposed the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, which aims to sell shares of the World Cup to investors, and this meeting looks set to mark another turning point in the European protest movement.

Far more than an annual get-together, this General Assembly could carry wide consequences. The EFC call it a landmark date in the football calendar, one where "new partnerships are built, innovative ideas are exchanged, and solutions tailored specifically for football are developed to meet its challenges".

Its stated aim is to "strengthen competitions, develop women's football, advance the development of young talent, ensure financial sustainability, and secure the future of football over the long term".

Against that volatile backdrop, rumours are swirling about the nomination of Nasser Al-Khelaifi for the presidency of the European body. Such a move would sharpen the political edge of the meeting.

A few months out from the FIFA presidential elections, a united front of more than 800 European clubs could send Gianni Infantino a powerful message and shift the balance of power across the game.



