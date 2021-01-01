Seoposenwe's Sporting Braga crash out of Portuguese Cup semi-final

The South African put up a good display but could not see her side past Sporting CP to the final of the national tournament

Jermaine Seoposenwe shone for Sporting Braga but they went down 2-1 to Sporting CP in the Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Having thrashed Clube Condeixa 4-1 in the quarter-final, the Gverreiras needed a win over their Portuguese rivals to reach the final.

With a 3-0 win over Sporting CP in the group stage of the competition last season, Braga were huge favourites to progress.

However, that was not the case and last season's finalists kissed the competition goodbye as they bowed out on the ground of their city rivals.

In the keenly contested affair at the CGD Stadium Aurélio Pereira, Miguel Santos' team almost earned the lead when Seoposenwe was brought down in the box in the 12th minute, but no breakthrough was forthcoming.

However, the hosts eventually broke the deadlock when Nevera Damjanovic opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

The lead only lasted for 10 minutes as Laura Luis, who replaced Hannah Keane grabbed the morale-boosting equaliser for the visitors.

After the start of the second half, Sporting CP grabbed the match-winner in the 70th minute through Ana Capeta, as the visitors fluffed several scoring opportunities to see themselves knocked out.

Seoposenwe lasted the duration of the match for Sporting Braga but could inspire her side to the final of the competition this season.

The victory for Sporting CP means they will in the final of the national championship square up against SL Benfica, who knocked out Famalicao following a 3-0 semi-final win.