Seoposenwe: Banyana Banyana star shines in winning debut with Sporting Braga

The South African star put up a fine show on her maiden appearance as her side earned a home victory over Ovarense

Jermaine Seoposenwe made her debut appearance in as Braga secured a 3-1 victory over Ovarense in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI encounter.

The 26-year-old Banyana Banyana star joined the Portuguese top-flight outfit from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side in July.

The striker was handed a place in the starting XI by manager Miguel Santos following her fantastic displays in the pre-season and she made a great impression for the Gverreias.

Having failed to retain the league title last season, Sporting Braga aimed to put themselves in the frame for the title this time and Daniuska Rodríguez almost gave them the lead in the fifth minute.

Three minutes later, Seopesenwe nearly earned a goalscoring debut but she was denied by goalkeeper Sara Oliveira before Rayanne Machado and Dolores Silva's efforts in the 14th minute.

The breakthrough came for Braga when captain Silva converted a rebound after Regina Pereira's shot was turned out in the 26th minute.

After the restart, the hosts continued from where they left off but suffered a setback when Ana Rocha intercepted a miscued pass from Marie Hourihan to level for the visitors in the 57th minute.

Ovarense's comeback jubilation, however, did not last long as Myra Delgadillo netted five minutes later to restore the lead for Braga.

Santos' team continued their search for more goals and won a penalty after Seoposenwe was pulled down inside the box and Silva made no mistake converting from the spot to wrap up the victory.

Debutant Seoposenwe played from start to the finish in Braga's win and will hope to open her goal account at Albergaria on October 4.