Real Madrid appear to be on the verge of a blockbuster deal for a global star who shone at the last World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board want statement signings this summer. The Whites have gone two seasons without lifting a major trophy.

Michael Olise, 24, sits high on the club's list of targets, and the winger is strongly inclined to say yes.

No player registered more assists at the 2026 World Cup than Olise, who racked up seven. That haul followed an exceptional season with Bayern Munich, where he scored 22 goals and provided 31 assists in 52 matches.

Those displays have gone down well at the Bernabeu, and Real Madrid intend to speed up their pursuit of the London-born right winger, whose contract runs until June 2029.

French website "Foot Mercato" confirm Olise badly wants the move, where he would link up again with Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe, alongside whom he played at the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe played a decisive part in the deal, urging Olise to buy into the Real Madrid project.

Olise shared his desire to join Real Madrid with his France team-mates and warmed to the words of his captain, according to German newspaper "Bild".

Throughout the tournament, Mbappe set out to convince his friend to sign. He reassured Olise of the club's determination to land him, and he talked up life in the Spanish capital, from the restaurants to the climate.

The message seems to have won Olise over completely. Mbappe even told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the positive signals his team-mate had given.

Olise is also said to harbour doubts about winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, believing he can offer more at the Bernabeu.

He now plans to sit down with Bayern's management to understand the German club's vision for staying a Champions League force and their plans for the seasons ahead.

That conversation could prove decisive for his future in Bavaria.