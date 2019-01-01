Senegal’s Moussa Wague: I will use Afcon to show myself to Barcelona

The Senegalese right-back is focused on cementing his place in Ernesto Valverde’s team in the 2019-20 La Liga season

Moussa Wague has declared that he will continue to work hard as he aims to secure a regular spot in ’s first-team next season.

Following his impressive displays for the reserve team, Wague had his breakthrough with Barca this season and he made his debut against in March.

Thereafter the 20-year-old trained with the first-team on several occasions and was included in matchday squads, although he made only three appearances in the Spanish top-flight.

Wague is part of Aliou Cisse’s 23-man squad for this summer's continental showpiece in and he hopes to use the competition to show he deserves a spot in Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

"When I return in August I want to train and play with the team," Wague told Marca.

"I'll keep fighting until I get it. I have the and pre-season to show myself. Hopefully, everything goes well."

Despite the restricted playing time in his first season, the international is satisfied with his development at Barcelona, after they won the 2018-19 La Liga title.

"I feel proud to play at the best club in the world because [Samuel] Eto'o, [Seydou] Keita and Yaya Toure made me dream as a child,” he added.

"I'm on the right track. It's a separate club with its own philosophy to which you have to adapt.

"Before playing, the coach always tells me 'you have to defend attacking', while in other places coaches say to 'attack when you can and to get back fast'."

Wague’s Senegal are in Group C of the Afcon finals and they will begin their campaign against on June 23.

They will later play on June 27, and on July 1.