Senegalese mockery and a Moroccan response: the Women's Africa Cup of Nations reopens Diaz's wound on his birthday

Morocco's clash with Senegal at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations became a talking point far beyond the pitch. The Atlas Lionesses missed two penalties in quick succession, sparking a wave of mockery from some Senegalese voices, and the row soon dragged in Moroccan international Brahim Diaz over an earlier incident against the Senegal national team.

Morocco booked their place in the quarter-finals after a goalless draw against Senegal on Monday evening at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, in the third and final round of the group stage.

They came close to snatching all three points in the second half. Awarded two penalties during a spell of dominance, Morocco saw midfielder Yasmine El Mrabet denied by the brilliance of Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye, who became the star of the encounter.

The first attempt came in the 65th minute, when Ndiaye pushed El Mrabet's shot away near the right post. Just four minutes later she was at it again, saving the same player's second penalty in the 69th minute.

Social media erupted. Some Senegalese fans and commentators seized the chance to mock the Moroccan side.

Among the most prominent was the account "Teranga Boy", which linked El Mrabet's two misses to the famous Brahim Diaz incident.

The Senegalese account recalled the penalty Diaz missed with a "Panenka" against Senegal in the final of the 2025 men's Africa Cup of Nations. He tried to deceive goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a chipped shot, only to see it come to nothing.

The jibe gained extra traction because the two missed penalties in the women's match landed on Diaz's 27th birthday. Some followers seized on the irony, dredging up the moment from the men's continental final.

According to "Africa Soccer", which specialises in sports news across the continent, the mockery did not go unanswered. The Moroccan side hit back with accusations of using magic, a nod to the earlier "towels" controversy that dogged the Senegal national team and stirred debate during previous competitions.

The draw was enough for Morocco to reach the next round, while Senegal crashed out at the group stage.

Worth remembering, too, is that the Morocco versus Senegal final at the 2025 men's Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 1-0 win for the Lions of Teranga, only for the Moroccans to be handed the title by administrative decision. Senegal lodged an appeal against that ruling with the international Court of Arbitration for Sport "CAS", and everyone is still waiting on the verdict, due next October.