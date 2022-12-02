Senegal's Diouf sets record straight ahead of England meeting - Teranga Lions not in Qatar to win World Cup

Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf insists the Teranga Lions are taking it one game at a time ahead of Sunday's date against England.

Senegal in the Round of 16 for second time in history

Teranga Lions to play England for a place in last eight

Diouf not looking too far into the future

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Tuesday, Senegal became the first African side to qualify for World Cup's Round of 16 after a 2-1 win over Ecuador that guaranteed them a second-place finish in Group A. Netherlands won the pool after collecting seven points, one more than the West Africans.

The Lions of Teranga are now scheduled to play England on Sunday and their assistant coach Diouf has suggested they are not chasing unrealistic targets.

WHAT HE SAID: "We will play game [by] game. We are not here to say that we are going to win the World Cup," Diouf told the media.

"We want to write part of our experience in this World Cup. We want to show the world that we have the best goalkeeper [Edouard Mendy] one of the best defenders [Kalidou Koulibaly]. And a list of players is coming up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diouf was part of the Senegal team that set history in 2002 by reaching the quarter-final on their debut.

In 2018, they failed to get past the group stage but in the ongoing campaign, they have already advanced.

Morocco are another team that have managed to get into the Round of 16 after topping their pool with Croatia coming second.

The Atlas Lions will play Spain in the knock-out phase while Croatia will tackle Japan.

IN TWO PICTURES

WHAT NEXT: If Senegal manage to get past the Three Lions, then they will play the winner between France and Poland.