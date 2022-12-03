'Senegal will knock out England' - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

Senegal has been tipped to eliminate England from the 2022 Fifa World Cup when the two teams meet in a last-16 tie on Sunday.

Senegal face England in the World Cup last-16 tie

The Teranga Lions tipped to go through past England

It's the first time these two teams will meet at the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal emerged as Group A runners-up to book a slot in the Round of 16 where they meet England who topped Group B. The two teams now clash at the World Cup finals for a quarter-final spot. In the Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets host Jesse Nagel and guests Chadley Nagel and Desh Parthab share their thoughts on who will emerge victorious.



WHAT CHADLEY SAID: “I think Senegal will knock this England team out of the World Cup. I don’t think England have the quality to unlock defenses. I think when Senegal decide to shut shop, England are going to find it really tough as Senegal play a really solid high line, very aggressive.

"I feel like this is an opportunity for Senegal, I’m actually quite confident that Senegal could go through. Before Mane’s injury, everybody said Senegal would go the furthest and then when Mane got injured there was doubt that came into everyone’s mind.

“It’s completely normal when you lose your best player, you are not going to be the same. But then nothing looks different when you look at Senegal. The style of play doesn't change, Aliou Cisse is still the coach and is still implementing the same tactics and strategy. I feel like this Senegal team, no Mane, no problem.”

WHAT PARTHAB SAID: “I do have a soft spot for England, we do watch English football. I have a lot of friends, Chelsea and England supporters but I really want Africa to do well in this tournament. At the start of the tournament, everyone was saying Senegal but I just feel like had Sadio Mane been available for this game, I would have been very confident that Senegal would actually upset England but without their leading talisman it is going to be difficult but they still have enough quality.

“With all due respect to Manchester United fans and Harry Maguire, every time he is in the lineup, I feel like it’s an opportunity for the attacking players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal are bidding to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarterfinals since Ghana in 2010. The last time the Lions of Teranga reached the last eight was in 2002. England would consider an exit at this stage as a failure after they reached the semi-finals in 2018.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL & ENGLAND? The two teams now prepare to meet at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4 at 21:00.