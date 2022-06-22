Senegal’s Mendy reveals ‘good relationship’ with Chelsea manager Tuchel

The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga explains his working relationship with the German coach which saw him start most matches for the Blues

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has discussed his relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel and his respect for former Blues custodian Petr Cech.

The 30-year-old Senegal international arrived at Stamford Bridge after signing a five-year deal from Rennes in September 2020, and he has gone ahead to play 93 matches in all competitions for the club.

Interestingly, out of the matches, 72 have come under the 48-year-old German Tuchel, who preferred him mostly last season ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“We have a really good relationship with the coach,” Mendy told the Chelsea website. “He’s always been clear with me; he’s clear with all of the players. He’s always explaining things, trying to make sure the messages are understood.

“He’s always looking to explain his decisions so there’s a lot of transparency in what he does, and I think that’s important for the team and of course for myself too.

“We have a good relationship - we can talk about everything and nothing but when we’re talking about what happens on the pitch it’s always a good exchange of ideas,’ the goalkeeper admits.”

Mendy also explained why he was lucky enough to see former Chelsea keeper Cech involved and to get advice from him every day.

“Petr was a big factor in me coming to Chelsea,” Mendy continued. “Petr and also Christophe Lollichon are people who, when I wake up in the morning, make me think about how I need to show them that they made the right decision.

“You have to always make them proud with your performances on the pitch. Last year, I had the chance to train with Petr and I had the opportunity to see what a great player he was, even if he had taken the decision to take a step back from the game.

“You know what they say, talent never dies - I was lucky enough to see him evolve and to get advice from him every day. What he says is very important to me, especially from a goalkeeper who won a lot at Chelsea and is a legend of goalkeeping.

Article continues below

“So, it’s massively important to have his opinion and expertise as well as what we get from the goalkeeping coaches.”

Whilst Chelsea lost in the final of two domestic cups, Mendy helped Senegal to win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon after they defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties.