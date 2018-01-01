Senegal coach Aliou Cisse signs new contract

The former Teranga Lions captain was appointed Senegal coach in 2015 and has managed to lead his team at the 2017 Afcon finals

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has had his contract extended up to 2021 while his salary has also been upwardly reviewed.

Cisse had signed a new one-year contract in July after leading Senegal at the 2018 Fifa World Cup but has now stretched his mandate with the Teranga Lions up to 2021.

The new contract has maintained that he has to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title. Senegal have never won the Afcon crown and Cisse’s future would be uncertain if the fail to win the tournament next year.

According to WiwSport, Cisse’s month salary had been revised up to 15 million Francs from nine million. His backroon staff have also signed improved contracts.

Meanwhile, Senegal Sports Minister Matar Ba has thrown his weight behind Teranga Lions defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the aftermath of the recent racial abuse in Italy.

Napoli defender Koulibaly was racially abuse in his side’s match against Inter Milan. “Like all your compatriots, I would like to join the unanimous outpouring of sympathy for expressing my solidarity and affection for the racist and other-aged behavior of which you were the victim during the match between your club Naples against Inter Milan,” Ba wrote.

“In the face of the unspeakable ordeal, you showed maturity, discernment, dignity and serenity; which, beyond your person, honors the entire national, African and international sports community.

“You have understood that sport is play, fraternity, solidarity, communion of hearts and minds but in compliance with the rules enacted and known to all parties. In this universe, there is no room for counter values like racism.

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm and renew my steadfast support for all that you play as a prominent member of the national football team and, as such, bear the banner and benchmark of any a youth.”

Koulibaly is regarded as one of the best players on the African continent.