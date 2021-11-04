'Senate will not try to stop the FKF inspection process' - Sakaja

Senate's Labour and Social Welfare Committee chair, Johnson Sakaja, has stated that parliament will not try to stop the ongoing inspection of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).



Sakaja made the remarks when the FKF president, Nick Mwendwa, and chief executive officer, Barry Otieno, appeared before the committee on Thursday to answer questions regarding the ongoing inspection by the Sports Registrar.

Football prosperity

"We are here because we want football to prosper," Sakaja said during the committee's open proceedings. "When football is thriving, there will be several opportunities for our youth to earn a living. The sport is a big business.



"Why are you [FKF] scared of the audit if you know your good office is clean and has been using money well? Even the Sports Ministry itself is liable to auditing.



"There is no institution that cannot be audited, I think that must be very clear because I have seen a lot of misinformation. Let no one have the idea that the Senate or Parliament is trying to stop the auditing process.



"What we are looking at is the process, the best interest and how the issue got to where it is. Ultimately, we will come to a determination based on the facts, evidence and law. I think the Sports Act is very clear about the inspection of sports organisations.



"This country is run by the rule of law and it even tells us the point at which the report is done, what is supposed to happen and the steps to be taken. If there is a need for intervention, then what must be followed."

The Nairobi Senator also dismissed the claim by FKF that they were not duly informed of the reasons that prompted the audit ordered by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed."You said you were not given the reasons [for auditing] and by the way, which law says you must be given the reasons because the Sports Act does not ask for you to be given any reason for the inspection," asked the city leader."The Senate and this committee have been emphatic and you said you have no problem with the inspection and we said in no way is the Senate trying to stop an inspection."So, I want to know how you have been prejudiced just because of an inspection being carried out."Sports CS is scheduled to meet the Sakaja-led committee next Thursday.