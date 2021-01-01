Sello: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila chairman to hand R7 million Nedbank Cup prize money to players, staff

The Vhembe-based charges are hopeful of surviving relegation in the ongoing campaign

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) chairman Abram Sello has rewarded his players and staff the entire R7 million the team won in the Nedbank Cup.

On Saturday night, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was the hero for Vhadau Vha Damani as the diminutive playmaker scored the only goal of the match in the first half at Free State Stadium. It was a result that ensured the team sealed their place in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

It is for this reason the administrator opted to hand the team the prize since 'everyone' worked hard for it.

"I am going to take the whole amount of R7 million and give it to all the structures of the club‚ starting with the cleaners," Sello confirmed.

"Everyone worked hard for this and it was not only the players. All the structures in the club must be able to get something so that they are motivated as we move on."

Sello has further stated the money will go a long way in motivating the staff and ensure they give their best for the team.

"My culture as a leader and businessman is always to motivate people that I work with because that makes sure they work to their maximum potential and achieve maximum results," the official added.

"We spoke about this issue of a bonus before the final and I told them to wait until we get the trophy and the cheque. Promises were [made and we said] when we win the tournament things are going to be like this or like that.

"I said everyone who contributed during the tournament will get a bonus if we win and they are going to get it now that we have won the trophy. Players, technical team‚ office bearers‚ cleaners and everybody will get their share.

"As the chairman of the club, I am declaring the whole amount to people who participated to our success."

The Vhembe-based charges are currently battling relegation in the league. They are placed in 14th position and will be hoping to get the better of bottom-placed Black Leopards, Chippa, Stellenbosch, and Maritzburg United.

Article continues below

"We are still fighting in the league for safety and we are going to play in the Confederation Cup next season," Sello added.

"This will go a long way in motivating everybody because it is not going to be easy. The bonus is subject to whatever costs we may have incurred along the way to the final but the committee will come up with recommendations of how the money will be split.

"But it is going to be shared among people who are working in the structures of the club. I know what the players asked and the committee will definitely deal with those issues."