Selection discrepancies between Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana could be problematic

South Africa begin their World Cup qualifiers this week, away to Zimbabwe on Friday afternoon and at home against Ghana next week Monday evening

There appears to be a difference of opinion between the Kaizer Chiefs' technical team and the Bafana Bafana brains-trust.

It's been a tough time for the South African national football team, especially, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The postponement of matches has set back the development of players and at the same time, a new coach, Hugo Broos, was brought in to replace Molefi Ntseki after the latter failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Broos then missed Bafana Bafana games after returning home to Belgium to receive his vaccines.

Injuries have also taken their toll, so there have been a lot of new faces in the last few national team squads.

Despite all those factors, there still appear to be some questionable selection calls made by the Bafana technical team, in particular with the call up of two of Chiefs' newly-signed defenders, Thabani Dube and Sibusiso Mabiliso.

Dube, 28, has only six minutes of top-flight football under his belt, having previously enjoyed only four full seasons in the second-tier, the National First Division.

Both Dube and another of Chiefs' new defensive signings, Njabulo Ngcobo, have not yet managed to replace Daniel Cardoso or Erick Mathoho in the Amakhosi side.

Ngcobo has not played a single minute yet this season, but can at least claim one season of PSL experience, thanks to his time at Swallows FC, and he is after all the reigning PSL Defender of the Season.

It's difficult to understand why he has been leap-frogged by Dube. It might also be difficult for other more seasoned PSL defenders to fathom why they have been left out. To see a player with six minutes of top-flight game-time being give the nod must be hard to take.

It's also worth noting that with Thulani Hlatshwayo left out and Mosa Lebusa injured, there is a lack of cover at centre-back in the current Bafana squad.

Far away the most experienced of the bunch is Siyanda Xulu, and he's likely to be partnered by Rushine De Reuck, a man who until the past year had continually been snubbed by the national team selectors.

Surely with that in mind it may have made more sense to go for a more tried and tested PSL central defender.

There's also a lack of option at left-back. Despite his superb form for Mamelodi Sundowns, his experience in Africa with the Champions League, Lyle Lakay has been left out.

Instead it's Sibusiso Mabiliso who has been drafted. Yes, he’s a promising player who did well for AmaZulu last season.

But at 22-years-old, he’s still making his way, and has also not yet been trusted by the Amakhosi technical team to play this season – the vastly more experienced Sifiso Hlanti has been preferred.

Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter and his technical team are the ones who work every day with the likes of Mabiliso and Dube, and there must therefore be a reason.

It seems a risky call – against high-quality opposition such as Zimbabwe and Ghana, that the Bafana technical team feel now is the time to introduce a more youthful national team. Failure to qualify yet again for a major tournament would be a disaster and South Africa are already on a slippery slope in that regard.

The last Chiefs versus Bafana discrepancy is a slightly different one – Njabulo Blom.





Blom has rightly been named in the South African squad as a central midfielder – he was excellent in that position last season.

But should he feature against Zimbabwe or Ghana, he will do so having played all his football so far this season at right-back. For a young player, the constant chopping and changing is not ideal and it’s possible he could struggle with the pace and intensity in the middle of the park, should he play for the national team.



The man Blom is keeping out of the Chiefs team, Reeve Frosler, is meanwhile arguably among the best right-backs in the country - it should be between him and Thapelo Morena as to who starts in that position for Bafana. Frosler's lack of game-time though in this case, has counted against him.

Even taking into account injuries and Covid-19 disruptions, there does appear to be a worrying lack of cohesion and consistency leading into Bafana’s qualifiers.