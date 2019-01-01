Regan hits back at Irfan Bakti's jibe after win over Kelantan

Selangor defender Taylor Regan is delighted that his teammates were able to prove Terengganu boss Irfan Bakti wrong.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

centre back Taylor Regan believes that the Red Giants' 3-0 win over Kelantan in round two of the is a great response to FC boss Irfan Bakti's recent remark regarding his teammates.

Following Selangor's 1-0 win over Terengganu in their match last Friday, Irfan dismissively commented that the Red Giants' forwards did not offer any threat save for former Turtles star Faiz Nasir, who scored the only goal in the encounter. Coincidentally, Selangor are currently in seventh place in the league, just one spot below Terengganu, separated only by goal difference.

After their win over Kelantan, Regan said that his teammates have proven their capabilities, contrary to the experienced trainer's jibe.

"I think we're getting better and better, everyone's starting to 'faham sikit-sikit' (understand each other better little by little), we must improve more.

"It's a good win today, and the pressure is now on Terengganu. [Earlier Irfan said] we are nothing without Faiz, but maybe now their coach can watch the game and see that we are more than just one player!

"We have a point to prove; many have said that we are finished. We are not finished, we are just beginning," said the Australian centre back.

