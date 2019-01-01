Muhymeen aiming for resurgence following second 2019 goal

Khyril Muhymeen's goal against Pahang for Selangor on Tuesday was his second of the week and the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Khyril Muhymeen Zambri's 30th-minute goal opened the floodgates in their 5-2 win over on Tuesday, and it was also his second goal of the season and in the past week.

The 32-year old winger connected with Sandro da Silva's free kick with a powerful header, helping the Red Giants record their seventh win in the league.

Speaking to the press after the match, Muhymeen expressed his gratitude towards head coach B. Satiananthan, and the team that he joined earlier this season as a last-minute signing.

"The coach has helped me a lot since my joining . I was still injured, and he told me 'when you are at 100 per cent, I'll give you a chance'. I started training properly during Ramadan, and with his motivation and the confidence shown by the team, he now has a bit of a headache regarding player selection. But to me, what's important is for me not to be complacent.

"With the coach, team and fans' support, I'll go on to help the team. Age is just a number; I'll continue playing for as long as I can. It's my passion after all," he remarked.

