Selangor announce Ifedayo's signing

Selangor sign former Melaka United man Ifedayo Olusegun, with the Nigerian likely to make his debut against his former club on Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

side on Saturday announced the mid-season signing of Nigerian forward Ifedayo Olusegun.

The 28-year old player had previously featured for Felda United in 2017 under head coach B. Satiananthan, who is the current Red Giants boss. In 2018 he signed for , again as a mid-season transfer.

He scored five league goals in nine appearances for the Fighters, while netting eight in nine matches for the Mousedeers in the following season.

His signing by Selangor this time around means that his three appearances for Malaysian clubs throughout his career have all been as a mid-season transfer.

More interestingly, his Selangor debut could well be against Melaka United, who the Red Giants are set to host on Saturday evening, on matchday 12 of the Super League.

Selangor however have not announced the foreign player who has been let go to make way for the Nigerian on the roster.

