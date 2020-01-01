Sekotlong: Chippa United sign former Mamelodi Sundowns striker

The 28-year-old marksman had been without a club since leaving the Brazilians at the end of last season

have bolstered their squad with the signing of former striker Thokozani Sekotlong.

The Port Elizabeth-based side took to their social media platforms on Friday afternoon to unveil the well-travelled marksman as their player alongside Thabiso Lebitso.

Lebitso was part of the 2019 Nedbank Cup Ke Yona, and he would hope to make the most of this opportunity the same way players such as Aubrey Modiba among others did in recent years.

Chippa didn't disclose details around the duo's contract but they could be available for selection against this weekend.

📝New Signings📝



We are delighted to announce the signings of Thokozani Sekotlong number 26 and Thabiso Lebitso number 28 from 2019 Nedbank Ke Yona team.



Welcome to the Chippa United family boys.#Asiphelelanga🌶️🌶️🌶️#Sikubooo🌶️🌶️🌶️#PrideOfEasternCape🌶️#AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye pic.twitter.com/tXJCRn6TZ2 — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) January 3, 2020

The two signings come a week after coach Norman Mapeza confirmed he would bring in at least two local strikers in the January transfer window.

Sekotlong and Lebitso are seen as replacements for Rhulani Manzini and Lerato Manzini who were both released at the end of 2019.

Despite not playing competitive football in the last six months, Sekotlong knows a lot will be expected from him as a senior player.

He played for no less than six topflight clubs in his 10-year professional career, including AmaTuks, , and Black .

Sekotlong has played 96 matches across all competitions for various clubs and scored 16 goals.