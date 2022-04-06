Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates make a short trip to Emirates Airline Park where they will meet Sekhukhune United in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League date.

Fresh from completing a Caf Confederation Cup group campaign where they finished on top of their pool, Pirates are out to improve their fortunes on the local front.

They are placed fifth on the PSL table and trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 16 points and they have five points fewer than second-placed Royal AM, who host Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

With seven games remaining before they conclude their league campaign, Pirates would be pressed for victory to stay in check of Royal AM as well as other close rivals like Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City, who all stand a chance of finishing as runners-up behind runaway leaders Sundowns.

For now, they have to worry about Sekhukhune who have been struggling in recent games which saw them drop out of the top half of the log.

Babina Noko would be keen to avoid losing and stop their slump and they could give the Soweto giants a difficult evening.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, April 6 Time 17:30 SA Time

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

No Sekhukhune player is suspended for this match and that widens coach MacDonald Makhubedu’s selection pool.

Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata is expected back following a minor injury that saw him miss last weekend’s draw away at Stellenbosch.

Pirates welcome back defender Plisa Ndah who missed their last game against Al-Ittihad after falling sick a few hours before that match.

In his absence, Happy Jele and Ntsikelelo Nyaudza were central defensive partners and managed to help the team to keep a clean sheet.

The Buccaneers also have Goodman Mosele returning after missing the last match due to suspension.

Midfielder Thabang Monare was rested for that Caf Confederation Cup game and could make Wednesday’s line-up.

Attacker Vincent Pule is still recovering from a long-term injury but has started training with the rest of the team and is close to returning to full fitness.

Pirates go into Wednesday’s encounter having won their last league match after coming back from behind to beat SuperSport United 3-2.

But their league record in the last five matches is not inspiring after posting two wins, as many draws and a defeat.

The victory over SuperSport came after a three-match winless run which saw them lose second spot.

They now face a Sekhukhune side that has not won their last four games, having recorded two draws and as many defeats.

The reverse fixture between Pirates and Sekhukhune ended with the Soweto giants winning 2-1 last November after coming from 1-0 down to overturn the deficit with two quick goals from Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini.