Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers travel to Limpopo as they push to stay close to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates would want to bring their impressive form from the MTN8 into the Premier Soccer League when they visit Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.

After matching Mamelodi Sundowns in last Saturday’s 0-0 MTN8 semi-finals, first leg draw, Pirates would be keen for a repeat of that performance but this time around with a win.

They will be at Peter Mokaba Stadium seeking a victory that would bring them two points closer to leaders Sundowns.

The arrival of players like Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng’s debut appears to have inspired a fresh breath of air at the Soweto giants.

But it might not turn out to be a good outing for them as they face struggling Sekhukhune who are second from bottom with just a point better than basement side Marumo Gallants.

Babina Noko are under pressure to pick themselves up amid reports that the job of head coach Kaitano Tembo is on the line.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, October 4 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune will be without defender Tresor Yamba who is suspended for this match.

The Congolese centre-back was red-carded in their last match against Stellenbosch United at home.

But the good news for Tembo’s side is that they welcome back midfielder Pogiso Mahalngu from suspension.

Mahlangu was not available for their last two games after being sent off against Royal AM and Tembo might need to work on the discipline of his players.

Backpagepix

After unleashing Ndlondlo and Erasmus last weekend, Pirates could also throw in Evidence Makgopa against Sekhukhune.

The Bafana star is close to returning to fitness following an ankle injury that has delayed his Pirates debut.

Terrence Dzvukamanja could also feature for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

But Thembinkosi Lorch is still doubtful with fitness concerns that have seen him miss the last few games.

Match Preview

While Pirates are second on the standings, they could be worried about their inconsistency in the league.

The Buccaneers have never won two straight matches in this campaign but could do so after beating TS Galaxy in their last league outing.

They come up against a Sekhukhune United side that has gone for a run of six matches without tasting victory.

Babina Noko could be a fresh side after last being involved in competitive action over three weeks ago when they met Stellenbosch before the Fifa break on September 17.

History favours Pirates going into Tuesday’s match after they enjoyed back-to-back victories against Sekhukhune last season.

The Soweto giants first won 2-1 at home in November 2021, before recording a 1-0 win in April.