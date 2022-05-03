Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking for a prestigious end to their Premier Soccer League campaign when they face Sekhukhune United at Emirates Airline Park on Tuesday.

The Brazilians have already wrapped up the league title but with four games to go, they have a chance of reaching the 70-point tally and end just with a point fewer than the record of 71 they managed during the 2015/16 season.

That makes them keen for three points against Sekhukhune who are playing for a top-eight finish.

Sekhukhune’s ambitions of ending the campaign in the top half of the table could be what gives Sundowns a tough evening.

Babina Noko are 10th on the standings with, four points behind SuperSport United who are in position eight.

Tuesday’s match comes three days after the Brazilians reached the Nedbank Cup final following a 2-1 win away at Royal AM.

The Tshwane giants are on the road again and would be out for another successful journey.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Tuesday, May 3 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Owen Da Gama arrived at Sekhukhune to be a co-coach with MacDonald Mkhubedu and they started on a slow note with a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows away.

They now expect to claim their first set of maximum points together with a win over Sundowns.

Sekhukhune welcome back striker Evans Rusike who missed the last two games due to fitness concerns.

Backpagepix

Masandawana coaches have always had to deal with a number of players who are battling fitness issues like defender Rushine de Reuck, Kermit Erasmus, Erwin Saavedra, Thapelo Morena, George Maluleka and Mothobi Mvala.

Rivaldo Coetzee is also still out with an injury that could see him not play again this season.

Haashim Domingo is back and could be handed some playing minutes on Tuesday.

Match Preview

While Sundowns have already wrapped up the league title, results have not been coming for Sekhukhune United.

Babina Noko have gone for seven matches without tasting victory, a run which has four defeats and three draws.

That saw them fall off from third sport to 10th and earlier in the year, they were regarded as contenders for finishing in the top-three.

Sekhukhune have also been one of the low-scoring sides in this PSL campaign, with 19 goals in 26 games which is the third-lowest in the league.

Article continues below

Interestingly, they have a solid defence, having conceded the second lowest number of goals after shipping in 19, while Sundowns have conceded the least (14 goals).

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended with Sundown winning 2-0 at home last November.