Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians play their second away match of the season and this time around they are in Limpopo Province

Mamelodi Sundowns would be hoping to build up on last weekend’s big win over Kaizer Chiefs when they visit Sekhukhune United for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Fresh from walloping Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 seven days ago, Sundowns are back to continue their bid for a record-extending sixth league title.

The heavy victory over Chiefs might have been a statement of intent that could be worrisome for Sekhukhune.

Babina Noko have been struggling so far in this campaign and now face a marauding Masandawana.

But what could give Sekhukhune confidence is that Sundowns are not invincible after they were stunned 1-0 at home by TS Galaxy just before the Chiefs victory.

It is Sundowns' second trip of the season after starting the season with a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in the Western Cape.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, August 20 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune coach Kaitano Tembo will have to plan for Sundowns without attacker Tashreeq Morris who is suspended.

Morris was red-carded in the 1-0 defeat by Richards Bay last weekend.





BackpagePix.

Midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee remains a fitness concern after initially appearing to have recovered from a long-term injury.

But he is yet to be involved in a competitive game since March 2022.

Grant Kekana, Lebohang Maboe and Erwin Saavedra are also doubtful for Saturday’s match.

The Brazilians could unleash Bongani Zungu who has returned to the club.

Match Preview

Sundowns have scored six goals in three league games so far and they face a Sekhukhune side which has conceded two goals in the campaign.

But Sekhukhune are yet to lose at home and would want to maintain that record.

The last meeting between Sundowns and Sekhuklhune saw the Brazilians winning 2-0 away in May.

Masandawana had also won 2-0 at home in November 2021 in the reverse fixture.