Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs continue pushing to end the Premier Soccer League campaign in the top three although their future is not in their hands.

The Soweto giants make a short trip to Emirates Airline Park for the first time since 2010 for a meeting with Sekhukhune United in this second-last game of the season.

They are fourth on the standings but second-placed Cape Town City and Royal AM who are on position three stand in Chiefs’ way in their quest to finish the season in the top three.

If City, who have five points more than Chiefs, beat AmaZulu at home on Saturday, that would effectively end Amakhosi’s hopes of finishing the season as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns.

They will then go into the final match hoping to end the season on third position but that is subject to Royal AM losing all their remaining matches which includes a game in hand against Orlando Pirates.

On Saturday, Amakhosi face 10th-placed Sekhukhune United who have been struggling for a top-eight spot.

Babina Noko have five points fewer than eighth-placed SuperSport United as they also are not in control of their destiny just like Chiefs.

Game Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, May 14 Time 15:00hrs SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Sekhukhune United

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's La Liga channel 204

Squads & Team News

Sekhukhune United will be without midfielder Pogiso Mahalangu who is suspended for this match after accumulating four yellow cards.

Veteran midfielder Willard Katsande who has inside knowledge of Chiefs’ game could be in the line-up for Sekhukhune after coming on from the bench in recent games and was even an unused substitute in their last outing against AmaZulu.

Backpagepix

Chiefs have a number of players unavailable for this match due to injuries and suspension.

They will be without central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange who picked up his fourth yellow card against Mamelodi Sundowns last week.

Amakhosi will also do duty without attacker Keagan Dolly who is nursing a calf injury picked on Wednesday and will be out for six to eight weeks.

After returning against Sundowns, forward Samir Nurkovic is back to the sidelines with a knee problem.

Kearyn Baccus has a thigh injury and will not take part in the match against Sekhukhune.

Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is expected back from injury, while Sifiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama battle to regain fitness.

Match Preview

Saturday’s match is a battle between teams that have been struggling of late.

While Chiefs have complicated their ambitions to play continental football next season, Sekhukhune have been in a worse position.

Babina Noko have not won their last nine league games and that led to a free fall from being top-two contenders to struggling for a top-eight spot now.

Article continues below

Even the addition of veteran coach Owen Da Gama to their technical team has not helped as yet.

They will now be hoping to get it right against Chiefs who beat them 2-0 in December 2021 at FNB Stadium when the Soweto giants were returning from being hit by Covid -19 in their camp.