Sekhukhune United tell off suitors on reported Kaizer Chiefs target Maart

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Naturena following impressive performances on his return to the top-flight

Sekhukhune United chief executive officer Jonas Malatji has responded to the interest in midfielder Yusuf Maart.

The Bafana Bafana star has reportedly attracted the interest of Kaizer Chiefs who are embarking on a new era under coach Arthur Zwane.

Malatji says has confirmed they have been approached regarding the signature of Maart but says the right offer has not yet been tabled for the player.

"Yusuf isn't going as things stand. Remember, I am not a selling team," Malatji told Sowetan Live.

"If you really need my player, when I say give me one cent you must give me that one cent... don't say you're going to give me half-cent. Yes, I have been approached by a few clubs, unfortunately, I won't reveal their names, but the figures they tell me about don't even come close to what I am asking for."

Maart has been a key player at Sekhukhune United in their maiden Premier Soccer League campaign.

That has seen him being drafted into the Bafana Bafana squad, raising his international profile.

But signing for Chiefs would come with serious responsibilities in central midfield where Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander have already established themselves.

But with Kearyn Baccus rumoured to be on his way out of Naturena, Zwane and his assistant Dillon Sheppard might pursue Maart as a possible replacement for the Australian-South African.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune have confirmed the signing of defender Denwin Farmer from Baroka FC.

The Limpopo side was relegated to the National First Division after finishing bottom of the PSL table in the just-ended season.

"Farmer is our player now, I can confirm. Others will be announced when the time is right. Rumours will also be there, so let's wait. Next season the dream is to finish in the top-eight. Obviously, we need to support the talk by beefing up the squad,'' said Malatji.

A player exodus is expected at Baroka following their relegation and their top striker Evidence Makgopa is one of the players expected to leave the club.

Sekhukhune also poured cold water on rumours that striker Justin Shonga has left the club.

Article continues below

The Zambian attacker joined Babina Koko in January following a brief stint in Egypt.

"It's not true that Shonga has left. We're due to meet him this week and we'll take it from there. People must not spread lies without speaking with the club,'' Malatji said.