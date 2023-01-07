Sekhukhune United spoil Kaizer Chiefs' 53rd anniversary celebrations as Bimenyimana fires blanks

Kaizer Chiefs succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United in a Saturday's PSL encounter at the iconic FNB Stadium.

Mncube's second-half strike broke Amakhosi hearts

The Glamour Boys were left to rue their missed chances

Chiefs remained fourth on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The defeat spoiled Amakhosi's 53rd anniversary celebrations with the Soweto giants having been established on 7 January 1970 in Phefeni, Soweto.

Chiefs were the better side in the first-half as they created clear cut chances, but the four-time PSL champions were wasteful in front of goal.

Babina Noko came back an improved side after the restart and they took the lead in the 49th minute following a mistake by Zitha Kwinika who gave away possession and Vusimuzi Mncube pounced and hit the back of the net.

The momentum was with the hosts in the latter stages of the match, but keeper Badra Ali Sangare produced brilliant saves to deny the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Ashley du Preez and Yusuf Maart.

Ultimately, Sekhukhune emerged as 1-0 winners and they moved up to the 10th spot on the league standings after defeating Chiefs for the first time.

ALL EYES ON: Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana with the towering marksman having marked his return to the team with a goal and an assist against Lamontville Golden Arrows last weekend.

However, the Burundi international was disappointing in front of goal against Sekhukhune as he failed to convert three big chances much to the dismay of the Amakhosi technical team including head coach Arthur Zwane.

Despite failing to score, Bimenyimana is still the PSL's joint-top scorer with seven goals from eight matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat saw Chiefs remain fourth on the PSL standings - three points behind second-placed SuperSport United

The Glamour Boys missed an opportunity to climb into the top three on the log and they remain 13 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane's side cannot afford to drop more points if they are to catch Sundowns who are winning matches consistently at the moment.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now go toe to toe with AmaZulu FC in a PSL match on Friday at the 2010 World Cup venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs are winless in their last six matches against AmaZulu across all competitions.

The last time the Naturena-based side defeated Usuthu was in January 2021.