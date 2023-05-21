Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter wants to be mentioned alongside the likes of Rhulani Mokwena and Gavin Hunt as he seeks recognition from PSL.

Truter wants PSL recognition

He guided Sekhukhune to a cup final

Babina Noko will play in Africa

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune United head coach, Brandon Truter feels that the Premier Soccer League are unfair for not considering him for the Coach of the Season award after he guided Ba Bina Noko to the Nedbank Cup final.

Truter's side will face Orlando Pirates in the final this coming Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and with the Buccaneers qualifying for the Caf Champions League after finishing second in the league, Sekhukhune automatically qualify for the Confederation Cup even if they don't win the final.

WHAT WAS SAID: This achievement by Sekhukhune should be recognized by the league, Truter argues. “We are into Caf, we’re playing Caf Confederations Cup next season, we have a major cup final next week, so much is happening – from 15th position until now, and we still don’t get talked about for Coach of the Season,” Truter told SuperSport TV.

“So well done to everybody associated, the technical team, my management. The players were magnificent, coachable and what more can we ask for?”

AND WHAT MORE: “I’m not looking for any personal accolades or anything like that. I’ve never gotten the recognition, I’m not saying I deserve it or anything like that. But coming in from 15th position by a team that were relegation candidates or favourites to get relegated, taking them from there, qualified for the MTN8, we qualified for the Caf Confederations Cup and an amazing cup final in one season, I’m happy for that.

“But whatever we are doing now is the puzzle that came nicely together and of course, we look forward to next season. That’s what I’m looking forward to, cutting down the squad, trimming and getting a core base and hoping to stay in certain positions that will help us achieve much more next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PSL has listed Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro, league-winning coach Rhulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns, and SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt in the nominations for the coveted gong. The big debate is whether Hunt, who guided Matsatsantsa A Pitori to a third-place finish, meaning the side will play in the Confederation Cup while Riveiro finished second, won the MTN8 title and is in another cup final.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sekhukhune are set to face the Buccaneers in what will be their maiden cup final where they will fancy themselves for the R7-million winners' prize money.