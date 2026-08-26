Sekhukhune United's Cedric Kaze sent off for 'unfortunate incident' against Orlando Pirates

Sekhukhune United were left to rue both a defeat on the pitch and a significant loss on the touchline after head coach Cedric Kaze was shown a red card during their Betway Premiership clash against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night.

The incident, which occurred in the final ten minutes of the second half, means the tactical mastermind is now unlikely to be available on the side lines for the crucial upcoming MTN8 semi-final second leg.

Speaking to SuperSport TV in his post-match interview, Masehe was quick to suggest that the punishment meted out by the referee was perhaps too severe for the nature of the infraction, attributing the dismissal to a breakdown in communication rather than any malicious intent from the Sekhukhune bench.

“I think it was just an unfortunate incident that happened, it was a little bit of a misunderstanding between our coach and the fourth official," Masehe said.

"I honestly don’t think that whatever he said deserved the punishment."

The red card added insult to injury for Babina Noko, who were already trailing in a match where they struggled to impose their will on the high-flying Pirates side.

It was the second meeting between the two clubs in just four days, but Sekhukhune were unable to find the resilience needed to stop the Soweto giants and fell to a second successive defeat.

The loss of Kaze for the next fixture in the clubs' triple header, the second leg of the MTN8 semi final on Saturday, presents a significant hurdle as the team prepares for the high-stakes cup clash without their primary leader and needing to overhaul a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.



