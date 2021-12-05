Sekhukhune United reduce Mamelodi Sundowns' lead atop PSL log with SuperSport United win

Sekhukhune United continued their impressive form in their debut season in the PSL by defeating SuperSport United on Sunday afternoon.



The only goal of the match was scored by Tshidiso Patjie as Sekhukhune secured a 1-0 over SuperSport in an action-packed encounter which was played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.



The victory saw Babina Noko move above Stellenbosch FC, Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM on the league standings and they now occupy second place on the log.



Sekhukhune also reduced log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to eight points as the Limpopo-based side continue to turn heads under local coach, Macdonald Makhubedu.



The reigning National First Division champions had to dig deep for a victory over SuperSport in match which was marred by two red cards.



Babina Noko were reduced to 10 players just seven minutes into the game as Vusimuzi Mncube was shown a straight red card.



The former Jomo Cosmos midfielder had made a reckless challenge on SuperSport forward Iqraam Rayners from behind, but Mncube was not the only player to be sent off by match referee Victor Gomes on the day.



The experienced match official also dismissed Thalente Mbatha after the 21-year-old promising midfielder had kicked Cheslyn Jampies on his knee and he was given his marching orders.



Patjie's 87th minute goal proved to be difference on the day as ran onto Nkanyiso Madonsela's through pass and he fired past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to seal Sekhukhune's narrow win.