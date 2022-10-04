Sekhukhune United punish error-ridden Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United in a PSL match which was played on Tuesday evening.

Pirates lost to Sekhukhune for the first time

The Soweto giants conceded twice after being reduced to 10 players

Ofori made a costly mistake as the Buccaneers dropped points

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates made mistakes and they were punished by a ruthless Sekhukhune side at Peter Mokaba Stadium. The Soweto giants were reduced to 10 players after Thabiso Monyane was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game having committed an unnecessary challenge on Vusumuzi Mncube. Babina Noko scored their second goal after Richard Ofori had shockingly left his goal line and he gave away possession. Elias Mokwana and Mncube scored Babina Noko's two goals as the Limpopo side claimed its first-ever win over the Buccaneers.

ALL EYES ON: Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo had produced a Man of the Match performance against Mamelodi Sundowns on his debut for Pirates in an MTN8 encounter on Saturday.

However, the 27-year-old playmaker struggled to replicate the same form with Sekhukhune being able to neutralize him and he was substituted just after the hour-mark as Bucs endured a disappointing evening in Polokwane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are in second place on the league standings as they missed an opportunity to reduce leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to two points with a win over Sekhukhune. The Buccaneers could move even further down on the log if other results don't go their way in midweek PSL action.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs have now turned their attention to their league encounter against top-flight newcomers, Richards Bay which will be played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.