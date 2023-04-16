Sekhukhune United join Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC in Nedbank Cup semi-finals

Sekhukhune United became the third team to progress to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Ohizu and Mokwana netted for Sekhukhune

Babina Noko reach the semi-finals for the first time

Sekhukhune joined Bucs and Stellies in the last four

WHAT HAPPENED?: Babina Noko claimed a 2-1 win over Chippa United in a quarter-final encounter played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.



Goals from Man of the Match Elias Mokwana and Chubuike Ohizu earned Sekhukhune a narrow victory over a struggling Chilli Boys side.

Godspower Ighodaro grabbed Chippa's consolation goal and it was interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi's second successive defeat.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sekhukhune reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals for the first time in the club's history.

Coach Brandon Truter's side joined Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC in the last four of the South African FA Cup.

Pirates booked their spot in the semi-finals after defeating Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

While Stellenbosch eliminated the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns who succumbed to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The three teams will be part of the semi-final draw on Sunday night.

The draw will take place immediately after the last quarter-final match which is between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs.

The game between Royal AM and Chiefs is scheduled to kick-off at 18h00.